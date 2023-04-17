Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is Concorde Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC makes up 2.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Insider Activity

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $161,184 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. 196,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.14 million, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.10%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

