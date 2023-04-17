Barclays Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $93.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of NTR opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

