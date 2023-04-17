Barclays Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $56.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.21.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

