Barclays Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $52.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,699,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

