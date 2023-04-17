Bank of Montreal Can Sells 965,077 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,918,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 965,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Comcast were worth $397,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,068,568. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

