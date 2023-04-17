Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Honeywell International worth $318,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,540,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.41. The stock had a trading volume of 141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,798. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average is $202.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

