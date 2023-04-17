Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 77,784 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Broadcom worth $562,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $621.75. The stock had a trading volume of 141,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,407. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.14 and a 200 day moving average of $555.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

