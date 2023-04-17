Bank of America Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $40.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.