Bank of America Boosts Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $7.80

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $6.50 to $7.80 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAN. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.45.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,132,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,424 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Aaron’s by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.