Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.83. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 261,632 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after buying an additional 5,489,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.