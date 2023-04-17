Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

Featured Articles

