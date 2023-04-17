Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after buying an additional 133,717 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 436,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

