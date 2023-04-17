B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 30.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,004. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -66.12%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,956,866.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,956,866.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,033 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.