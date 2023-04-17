Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 11.1%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 447,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 407,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Azincourt Energy Trading Down 11.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.88.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

