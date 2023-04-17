Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.36.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

AXON stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.34. 378,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,417. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $229.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,024 shares of company stock worth $83,975,621. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.