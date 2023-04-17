Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.36.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,599. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,024 shares of company stock worth $83,975,621. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

