Axie Infinity Market Cap Tops $1.06 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $9.17 or 0.00031177 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $68.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,417.55 or 1.00035107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.14042857 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $68,060,434.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

