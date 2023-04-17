Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $9.07 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $66.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.07 or 0.00030281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,966.76 or 0.99994068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.03168526 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $40,367,579.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

