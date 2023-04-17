Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stake Reduced by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,058,137 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $54,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,617 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,936,000 after purchasing an additional 857,732 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

