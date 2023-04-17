Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CURR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 13,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,027. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.64. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile
