Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CURR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 13,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,027. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.64. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Avenir Wellness Solutions alerts:

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.