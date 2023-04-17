Avantax’s (AVTA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Avantax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Avantax Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVTA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 71,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $30.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.
About Avantax
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
