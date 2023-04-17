Avantax’s (AVTA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Avantax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 71,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

