Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 20% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.84 billion and $582.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.97 or 0.00071270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00042684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,276,640 coins and its circulating supply is 326,213,920 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

