Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and $335.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.47 or 0.00068236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00042699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,274,527 coins and its circulating supply is 326,211,807 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.