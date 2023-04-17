Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.04. 649,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average is $234.36. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

