AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,943,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,962,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of AT&T worth $352,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.86. 3,326,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,434,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.