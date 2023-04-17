Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $644.78

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $644.78, but opened at $626.95. Atrion shares last traded at $626.95, with a volume of 736 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atrion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atrion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

