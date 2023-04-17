Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00. The stock traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 3122718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$130,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

(Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.