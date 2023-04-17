ATB Capital Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.36.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE IMO traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,036. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.89. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.67 and a 52-week high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.1558935 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.