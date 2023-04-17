Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.60. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.