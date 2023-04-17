Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,991. Assure has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $28,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,264 shares of company stock worth $107,551. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

