ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $666.20

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $666.20, but opened at $638.74. ASML shares last traded at $636.27, with a volume of 382,194 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

