Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

