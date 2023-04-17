ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.54 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, ASD has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $42.54 million and $4.49 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06096299 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,286,985.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

