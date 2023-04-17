Arrow Financial Corp Sells 162 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.03. The company had a trading volume of 273,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,192. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $180.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

