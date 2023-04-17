Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,971,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 771.1% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 774,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 685,930 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 818,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 471,127 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 498,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 347,330 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,192,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,118. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

