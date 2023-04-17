Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.52. The stock had a trading volume of 329,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

