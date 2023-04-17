Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 5,280 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $317.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,088,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,597,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

