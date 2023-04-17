Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 245.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 146,564 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,534. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

