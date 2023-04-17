Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 2,675 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $165.52. 214,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

