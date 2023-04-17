Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $45.26.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.