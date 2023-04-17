Argent Advisors Inc. Takes $391,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,721. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.