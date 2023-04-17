Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 453 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 702,547 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

