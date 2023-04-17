Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $152.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,119. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

