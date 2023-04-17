Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.44. 618,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,212. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

