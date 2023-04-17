Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 1,174 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. 697,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,279. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.