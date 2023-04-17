Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,007 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.87. 1,096,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

