Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 481,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,404. The company has a market capitalization of $489.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.61%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

