Ardor Market Cap Reaches $99.02 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $99.02 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.