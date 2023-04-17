ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) versus Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Critical Survey

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viking Energy Group and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $24.04 million 2.29 -$15.43 million N/A N/A ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.13 $1.77 billion $2.69 4.55

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viking Energy Group and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.79%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -64.18% -71.98% -27.55% ARC Resources 26.39% 36.99% 19.62%

Volatility & Risk

Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas. The Power Generation segment provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The Oil and Gas segment is involved in exploration and production with properties in central and southern United States. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

