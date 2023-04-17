Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.96. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aprea Therapeutics

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

